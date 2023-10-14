Gov. Gavin Newsom signs historic $25 minimum wage bill for CA healthcare workers

SACRAMENTO (KGO) -- On Friday, California Gov. Gavin Newsom signed SB 525 into law, a bill creating a statewide healthcare worker minimum wage of $25 an hour over the next decade. This is a historic first for the country.

According to a recently published University of California Berkeley Labor Center report, a $25 healthcare worker minimum wage would lift wages for about 455,000 healthcare workers.

Statistics shared by SEIU say that three out of four -- or 75.4% -- of workers who would see increases in wages are women, and 76% are workers of color. Almost half of all healthcare workers affected are Latino.

All healthcare workers, including contracted workers that provide services that directly or indirectly support patient care are affected by this bill. This includes medical assistants, certified nursing assistants, aides, technicians, maintenance workers, janitorial or housekeeping staff, groundskeepers, security officers, and food service workers.

