Lanes reopen on I-280 in San Francisco after freeway shooting

***FREEWAY CLOSURE***



I-280 s/b @ Cesar Chavez Street is closed for a police investigation. All s/b on-ramps at King St, 6th St., & Mariposa Street will be closed for unknown duration. Please use US-101 s/b as alternate route. All freeway closure updates will be provided here. pic.twitter.com/27YQ8wbPZL — CHP San Francisco (@CHPSanFrancisco) August 18, 2021

***FREEWAY CLOSURE UPDATE***



All lanes of I-280 s/b from downtown SF Area remain closed for freeway shooting investigation and are estimated to reopen in 30 minutes. Please contact Golden Gate Division PIO for further, Press Release to be issued later today. pic.twitter.com/J3ydhQKKje — CHP San Francisco (@CHPSanFrancisco) August 18, 2021

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Lanes have reopened on Interstate 280 after a freeway shooting in San Francisco.According to the CHP, the shooting shutdown all southbound lanes around Cesar Chavez Street early Wednesday afternoon.On-ramps at King, 6th and Mariposa streets were also closed.The CHP told ABC7 that one person was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.