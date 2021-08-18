traffic

Lanes reopen on I-280 in San Francisco after freeway shooting

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Lanes have reopened on Interstate 280 after a freeway shooting in San Francisco.

According to the CHP, the shooting shutdown all southbound lanes around Cesar Chavez Street early Wednesday afternoon.

On-ramps at King, 6th and Mariposa streets were also closed.

The CHP told ABC7 that one person was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.



Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
san franciscofreewaytraffic
Copyright © 2021 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TRAFFIC
Sports, parades and Fleet Week: SF is in for a busy weekend
'Traffic Defenders' lawyer faces possible discipline by State Bar
Golden Gate Bridge protest triggers traffic nightmare
Debate over the future of SF's Great Highway
TOP STORIES
Fleet Week + Giants/Dodgers + Warriors = Millions for SF
Sports, parades and Fleet Week: SF is in for a busy weekend
5 arrested after fights, shooting outside PayPal Park in SJ
Tesla moving Palo Alto headquarters to Austin
Journalists from Philippines, Russia given Nobel Peace Prize
WATCH TODAY: Gov. Newsom to sign economic recovery bill in Alameda Co.
California fires may have killed hundreds of giant sequoias
Show More
15-year-old Oakland girl fatally shot in road rage incident
2021 MLB playoffs: Most epic NLDS matchup ever? Answering the big q...
Guidelines released for ending Bay Area mask mandates
UC Berkeley student, family share US immigration struggles
More than 140,000 US kids had caregivers die during pandemic
More TOP STORIES News