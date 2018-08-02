EARTHQUAKE

2.9 preliminary magnitude earthquake strikes near Fairfield

Earthquake near Fairfield, California on August 2, 2018. (USGS)

FAIRFIELD, Calif. (KGO) --
A 2.9 preliminary magnitude earthquake struck 10.6 miles southeast of Fairfield, California, according to the USGS.

The earthquake struck at 10:01 a.m. There are no reports of injuries.

RELATED: Bay Area Earthquake Tracker

The USGS ranks this as a level one quake, its lowest of eight levels -- which means it will only be felt by a very few, under especially favorable conditions.

VIDEO: USGS report: Bay Area quake could lead to massive loss of life, property
On this anniversary comes a worrisome warning. Researchers say if a major earthquake hit today, perhaps in Oakland, it would be far more dangerous.


VIDEO: What to pack in your earthquake emergency kit
If you haven't put together an earthquake kit for your house yet, it's time to get going.

Click here for more stories and videos related to earthquakes.
