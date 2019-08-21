2nd East Bay hair salon is target of purse theft

On Thursday, a woman was caught on camera leaving the Luxe Beauty Bar in Pleasanton with a purse owned by Lisa Stewart, one of the salon's hair stylists.
According to Stewart, the suspect came into the salon, went into the employee break room, took her purse and left through a break room exit. She came early in the morning when few people were in the building.
The theft came just a few days after a similar incident at a hair salon in Walnut Creek. A female suspect was seen on surveillance video, shared with ABC7 News, going into the break room and stealing hair stylist Yadira Nelson's Louis Vuitton purse. Nelson lost hundreds of dollars of cash tips, along with credit cards, which the suspect tried to use at the nearby mall.
👛 Hair salon purse thief?? 👛— Liz Kreutz (@ABCLiz) August 21, 2019
At least two East Bay salons have been targeted by a woman (possibly the same one) who has gone into the salons, entered the employee break room and stolen hair stylists’ purses—some filled with hundreds of dollars in cash tips 🤔 pic.twitter.com/BibU4L3UWu
From looking at security footage, both Stewart and Nelson believe it was the same woman who targeted both stores.
Walnut Creek PD and Pleasanton PD confirmed the individual incidents.
Pleasanton PD said they do not have any leads on the suspect and were not aware of the incident in Walnut Creek. They described the woman seen on surveillance video as a "while female in her 30's with long, dark hair."
Here is the video of the woman stealing a purse from the employee breakdown at a salon in Walnut Creek.— Liz Kreutz (@ABCLiz) August 21, 2019
Police do not know if it’s the same woman who targeted the Pleasanton salon, but the stylists believe she is. pic.twitter.com/kLwFdRX58D