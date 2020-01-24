3 arrested in Fresno in connection to multiple San Mateo armed robberies

FRESNO, Calif. -- Three people from Fresno were arrested in connection to multiple armed robberies in the Bay Area.Authorities say the suspects, identified as Candelario Alviar, 23, Marc Rodriguez, 29, and Roxanne Gonzales, 34, targeted people who were walking home late on January 6.San Mateo police say, in the first robbery, Alviar demanded a man's backpack at gunpoint. When he gave her the bag, she threatened to shoot him as she escaped in a car.Minutes later, Alviar pistol-whipped another man and took his wallet before running away.Police say the victim's credit cards were used at several Fresno businesses, and Fresno police used surveillance footage to help track down the suspects.Investigators found Rodriguez and Gonzales with the gun used in the robberies while arresting them for a separate incident during a traffic stop.Alviar was later found and arrested. All three suspects are were booked in the Fresno County jail facing several charges.