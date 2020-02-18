Deputies investigating after 3 bodies found at Southern California cemetery

By
PERRIS, Calif. -- Authorities are investigating after three bodies were found next to a gravesite at a cemetery in Perris Monday morning.

The bodies were discovered around 11 a.m. just south of N. Perris Boulevard and E. Nuevo Road, according to the Riverside County Sheriff's Department. Investigators confirmed that the all three victims were men but have not released any other information.



The bodies were lying face down next to gravesites that had recently been decorated for Valentine's Day. The scene attracted many residents in the area who expressed concerned over a recent string of violence in Perris, including a shooting at a gas station earlier this month that left a 21-year-old man dead.

"I've been here 30 years. I never saw nothing like this before, people just dying and dying, you know, a lot of violence," said Perris resident Randy Rios.

On Monday, Perris Mayor Michael M. Vargas released a statement, saying in part: "Our deepest sympathies lie with the families of the victims of these horrible crimes over the past week in Perris and we are committed to seeing those responsible for these horrific acts brought to justice."

The cemetery will remain closed as the investigation continues.
