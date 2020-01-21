3 children, all under the age of 4, found dead inside Arizona home

PHOENIX, Arizona -- Police are investigating how three children, all under the age of four, died inside a home in Phoenix.

According to authorities, a relative called 911 Monday night.

The children, a 3-year-old boy, a 2-year-old girl and a 7-month-old girl, were found unresponsive inside the house.

Officers performed CPR, but it was too late.

Police told KPHO there are no obvious signs of trauma, but the fact all three children were found dead is suspicious.

Authorities also say it's too early to determine a cause of death, but they were told the children were "ill" earlier in the day.

Investigators are interviewing the children's mother, father and another relative.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arizonachild deathu.s. & world
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Trump impeachment trial to begin with rules fight, long days
Bernie Sanders' strategy to win CA's Latino vote
AccuWeather forecast: Scattered showers
Track the rain on Live Doppler 7
1 dead, 1 hospitalized after Sunnyvale mobile home fire
Authorities recover vehicle involved in Oakland fatal hit-and-run
Homeless advocates build unsanctioned tiny homes near Oakland public street
Show More
Woman killed in Berkeley hit-and-run; police search for suspect
49ers fans debate location of possible Super Bowl parade
Mountain lion killed after attacking boy in Orange County park
6-year-old hero: Girl saves family from devastating home fire
Oakland moms reach deal to buy house they squatted in for 2 months
More TOP STORIES News