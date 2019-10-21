3 dead, 4 seriously injured in solo car crash on Highway 101 in San Jose

SAN JOSE, Calif. -- Three people were killed and four others were seriously injured following a solo vehicle crash on northbound U.S. Highway 101 in San Jose late Saturday night, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The CHP said the crash involving a 2001 Chevrolet Yukon SUV happened at about 11:11 p.m. at the freeway's junction with Bernal Road.

All three who suffered fatal injuries to this point were pronounced dead at the scene, according to the CHP. Their identities have not been released.

There is no update on those injured in the collision.

The freeway was closed for several hours as the CHP investigated the collision but all lanes were cleared as of 4:25 a.m.
