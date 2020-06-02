Helicopter contracted by PG&E crashes into power lines killing all on board near Fairfield

FAIRFIELD, Calif. (KGO) -- Three people are dead after a Bell 206 helicopter crashed in an unincorporated area of Fairfield near the Vacaville border.

Those on board were contract workers for PG&E, according to the company officials. The names and ages of the three have not been released pending notification of kin.

PG&E tells us the helicopter struck at least one power line and then crashed around 1:30 p.m. Tuesday.

The crash sparked a 7-acre fire and forced CAL FIRE crews into an area of back country with long grass and steep hills. One that is not easily accessible.

A fire truck responding to the flames rolled over along a back road. Three firefighters received minor injuries during that accident and were taken to the hospital. Officials say they will be okay.

During the incident power went out to 38-thousand people. It wasn't fully restored for around 7 hours. Neighbors saw the smoke and feared that the fire could spread.

"I said, 'Oh my god is it coming again?' I was really scared," said Chris Omori who was parking her car when she saw smoke over her home.

"I think what alerted us the most was the ambulances...there were three ambulances that went by," said Richard West who lives near the accident.

Fortunately crews got control of the fire but tragically the three on board could not be saved.

PG&E wouldn't say what the helicopter was being used for when it crashed but do say choppers are commonly used to check and repairs lines.

The FAA and NTSB are investigating. The cause of the crash is unknown.
