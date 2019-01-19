Authorities are investigating after dozens of shots were fired in east Houston. According to a detective, the incident began as a home invasion at the 7000 block of Sherman.Authorities say the homeowner defended himself when the suspects entered the home. Following the shooting, the suspects fled from the scene.Police have set up a perimeter stretching from Harrisburg to Sherman to Capitol, along 71st Street.At another scene, a vehicle was found about two blocks from the shooting, where a man was found dead in the backseat.Authorities say that out of five people shot, three of them died.A witness at the scene says he went outside when he heard the shots to make sure he wasn't dreaming.In the exclusive interview with our sister station ABC13 in Houston, the man added he saw two other guys in the front of the home, on the ground."I heard around five or six gunshots. I'm pretty sure there were more before that," he said.At some point, officers with guns drawn were seen searching a port-a-potty.