3 dead in Bear Fire burning near Oroville, sheriff says

The Bear Fire, part of the Northern Complex wildfires, exploded in size overnight and forced evacuations in Butte County
By
BUTTE CO., Calif. -- Three people have been found dead amid a raging wildfire in Northern California, according the the Butte County Sheriff.

Two of those people were found in one location. The other person was in a separate location. No further details about the deaths are available at this time.

The Bear Fire, one of several wildfires that make up the North Complex, practically exploded in size overnight and Wednesday morning, creating a terrifying situation for Butte County residents.

RELATED: Evacuees describe racing for safety as Bear Fire explodes in size in Butte County

"The extreme rate of spread on #ClaremontFire/#BearFire right now is reminiscent of the Camp Fire back in 2018, and is burning just south of that location in similar vegetation and weather conditions. This is one to take *extremely* seriously if you are in the path," tweeted UCLA climate scientist Daniel Swain.


High winds fanned the flames and pushed the fire southwest straight toward Oroville.

The map from the National Weather Service below shows just how quickly the fire spread overnight.


The fire also spewed so much ash into the air, it created an apocalyptic scene 150 miles away in the San Francisco Bay Area.

MORE: Here's why the sky looks so orange, even though Bay Area air quality isn't terrible

Here's what you need to know about the Bear Fire:



Where is the Bear Fire burning?

The fire is burning northeast of Lake Oroville in Butte County, near Plumas National Forest. It's just across Highway 70 from the town of Paradise, which was devastated by the Camp Fire in 2018, and winds were pushing it toward Oroville.

When did the Bear Fire start?

The North Complex fires, which the Bear Fire is a part of, sparked in mid-August amid a lightning storm. The North Complex is burning across Butte, Plumas and Yuba counties.

The Bear Fire was a relatively small part of the complex until Wednesday morning, when it had erupted in size overnight.


App users: For a better experience, click here to view the full map in a new window

Where are the evacuations?

As of Wednesday afternoon, mandatory evacuations were in place northeast of Lake Oroville, including the communities of Big Bend, Berry Creek, Brush Creek, Junction House, Feather Falls and Merrimac.

Evacuation warnings had been issued for Paradise, Oroville, Bangor and Palermo.

The Butte County Sheriff's Office is tweeting out the latest evacuation orders and warnings here.

How big is the fire?

The Bear Fire was more than 58,000 acres as of Wednesday morning.

The North Complex fires were approximately 250,000 acres and 38% contained as of 10:50 a.m.

How are the fires affecting the Bay Area?

Residents in San Francisco and the rest of the Bay Area woke up to eerie orange skies and raining ash Wednesday. That's because a northeasterly wind pushed smoke from the Bear Fire over the region, creating those apocalyptic conditions.

All across the San Francisco Bay Area, residents woke up to dark, orange skies. Here's a look at some of the most dramatic images.



You can see air quality around California using the interactive map below:

App users: For a better experience, click here to view the full map in a new window
