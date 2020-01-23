3 firefighters killed while fighting Australian fires were on California-based tanker crew

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KGO) -- The three American firefighters who died in a plane crash fighting Australian wildfires were on California's critical firefighting aircraft, Governor Gavin Newsom said.

The C-130 Hercules that crashed while battling wildfires in the Snowy Monaro region of Australia's southern New South Wales state was the same aircraft seen at McClellan Air Force Base during an event Governor Newsom hosted with former Governor Arnold Schwarzenegger to highlight the state's new firefighting equipment in Aug. 2019.

Governor Gavin Newsom issued the following statement:
"Jennifer and I are heartbroken to learn of the air tanker crash in Australia that claimed the lives of three heroic American firefighters. We extend our sincere condolences to the families of the crew, their friends and loved ones, and our own CAL FIRE family who worked, fought fires, and trained with the crew of Tanker 134. This tragic accident reminds us all of the too-high cost of the scourge of wildfires, as well as the sacrifice of first responders from around the world. California and Australia, already united by the deadly threat of wildfires, now grieve this tragic loss together."

CAL FIRE Chief Porter said, "Our heartfelt condolences go out to the family, friends, and colleagues of the crew from Tanker 134 that were lost during a tragic crash while battling the devastating Australia fires. CAL FIRE stands with you during this difficult time."

Australian authorities are still investigating the incident.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sacramentogavin newsomaustraliagovernorfirefighter killedwildfirefirefightersplane crash
Copyright © 2020 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LIVE: Impeachment trial of President Donald Trump
Authorities investigating possible case of coronavirus in Texas
Here's how former NY Mayor Michael Bloomberg is courting Calif. voters
New CDC coronavirus warning posters at SFO
49ers' Kittle awards Super Bowl tickets to fallen military service member's family
Garoppolo recalls Mahomes visiting him after he tore ACL
Suspect arrested in projectile strikes south of Gilroy, report says
Show More
San Mateo deadly crash linked to home invasion, police say
SF Mayor London Breed endorses Michael Bloomberg for president
ABC7 Originals Documentary: 'The Earthquake Effect'
Passenger arrives at LAX with possible coronavirus symptoms
Longtime PBS anchor Jim Lehrer dead at 85
More TOP STORIES News