3 firefighters killed while fighting Australian fires were on California-based tanker crew

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KGO) -- The three American firefighters who died in a plane crash fighting Australian wildfires were on California's critical firefighting aircraft, Governor Gavin Newsom said.The C-130 Hercules that crashed while battling wildfires in the Snowy Monaro region of Australia's southern New South Wales state was the same aircraft seen at McClellan Air Force Base during an event Governor Newsom hosted with former Governor Arnold Schwarzenegger to highlight the state's new firefighting equipment in Aug. 2019.Governor Gavin Newsom issued the following statement:CAL FIRE Chief Porter said, "Our heartfelt condolences go out to the family, friends, and colleagues of the crew from Tanker 134 that were lost during a tragic crash while battling the devastating Australia fires. CAL FIRE stands with you during this difficult time."Australian authorities are still investigating the incident.