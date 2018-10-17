3 injured, 1 critically after 20 foot rebar tower falls in Fremont

Queens Land, based in San Mateo, is the general contractor for project site. They tell me accident involving 3 workers is the first major accident of this kind at #Fremont construction site. Groundbreaking of 60K sq ft retail space began May of 2017. @abc7newsbayarea #abc7now pic.twitter.com/VwILlq8fIP — Carlos Saucedo (@Carlos_Saucedo) October 17, 2018

20ft rebar tower weighing 1k pounds fell on 3 construction workers as they were climbing it. 1 sustained critical injuries, 2 others moderate injuries. #CalOsha in route to investigate. @abc7newsbayarea #abc7news pic.twitter.com/r3Z3MmcxTM — Carlos Saucedo (@Carlos_Saucedo) October 17, 2018

Three construction workers were injured in Fremont this morning when a rebar tower collapsed on them.Fremont Fire Battalion Chief Jeff Youngsma said the three were climbing up the tower just before 9 a.m. at the construction site just off Highway 680 and Durham Road."That weight managed to overload that particular tower, and about 1000 pounds of rebar tower fell on these three individuals," said Youngsma.One worker had critical injuries and was taken to a trauma center in San Jose. The other two had moderate injuries and were taken to local hospitals.The area of the accident was taped off by firefighters. Work in the area of the accident has been limited.Cal/OSHA will now take over the investigation.