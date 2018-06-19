3 juveniles arrested after officer-involved shooting in Union City

Union City police say they are investigating an officer involved shooting that involved three juveniles. Six police officers were involved and multiple weapons were recovered, according to police. (KGO-TV)

UNION CITY, Calif. (KGO) --
Union City police say they are investigating an officer involved shooting that involved three juveniles. Six police officers were involved and multiple weapons were recovered, according to police.

The shooting between officers and the suspects happened at 11:35 p.m. Monday after officers say they attempted to stop a car at E Street and Railroad Avenue in Union City.

The suspects drove off a few blocks to Railroad Avenue and Whipple Road where all three of the suspects ran into the neighborhood.

SWAT teams were seen in the area.

All three suspects were captured and taken into custody.

At least one of the suspects was shot.

Police say his injuries do not appear to be life-threatening.

No officers were injured.

Police say there is no ongoing danger to the public.
