Oklahoma Walmart shooting leaves 3 dead: Police chief

DUNCAN, Oklahoma -- Two men and a woman were fatally shot Monday outside a Walmart store in Oklahoma, the chief of police said.

Two victims were shot inside a car and the third was in the parking lot outside the store in Duncan, Police Chief Danny Ford said.

Police are looking for witnesses to the shooting, Ford said.

A dispatcher told The Associated Press that "everyone is at the scene."



Duncan is about 80 miles south of Oklahoma City.

RELATED:

Officers kill driver who dragged them in Walmart parking lot in El Paso
El Paso shooting: Community mourns 22 dead in Walmart shooting, including 8 citizens of Mexico

El Paso Walmart shooting victims: What we know about those killed, injured
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
oklahomashootingwalmart
Copyright © 2019 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Building A Better Bay Area: Fremont Town Hall
Police searching for gunman who shot at Fresno family gathering
PG&E warns power shutoff could be coming mid-week
WATCH IN 60: Possible PG&E outages, Dreamforce conference, new Stanford hospital
Building a Better Bay Area: Fremont
AccuWeather forecast: Last day near record warmth this season
Building A Better Bay Area: Fun facts about Fremont
Show More
All I-80 lanes reopen in Berkeley after deadly crash
Building A Better Bay Area: Fremont's housing solutions
'Any available unit citywide': Hectic moments as authorities respond to CA 'mass casualty' shooting
Happy Birthday, Mickey Mouse!
Palo Alto city worker dies after being injured on the job
More TOP STORIES News