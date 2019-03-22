Crime & Safety

Police investigate Stockton shooting after 3 killed in car

STOCKTON, Calif. -- Police in Stockton are investigating the killings of three people who were shot Friday while sitting inside a car.

The Stockton Police Department says a man and a woman died at the scene and that another man was taken to a hospital where he later died.

The department says officers responded around midnight to reports of a shooting near F Street and Finland Avenue. They found three people inside of a vehicle with gunshot wounds.

Officials have not released the victims' identities.

They say they don't have a suspect or a motive and are asking the public to contact them if they have any information on the attack.
Report a Typo
Related topics:
crime & safetystocktoncrimemurdershootingpoliceinvestigation
Copyright © 2019 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Gov. Newsom to waive environmental rules for fire season prep
ABC7 Puppy Cam adoption event for National Puppy Day 2019
EXCLUSIVE: From hostage to 'hero,' UPS driver describes life after ordeal
No more indictments expected in Mueller probe, ABC reports
Toll increase approved for Golden Gate Bridge
Accuweather Forecast: Rain is back
Defense attorney in Ghost Ship trial asks for 6-month delay
Show More
2 American soldiers killed in Afghanistan, US forces say
San Mateo community 'worried' after string of arson fires
Trump signs executive order to protect free speech on college campuses
Online payment problems for traffic tickets forcing people to court in Santa Clara Co.
Wife accused of shooting Pittsburg principal in head appears in court
More TOP STORIES News