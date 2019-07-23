3-month-old dies days after falling from mother's arms during fight between mom, another woman

MOULTRIE, Ga. -- A Georgia woman is accused of dropping and fatally injuring her 3-month-old during an altercation with another woman.

WALB-TV reports 26-year-old Karen Lashun Harrison was charged with felony murder, cruelty to children and simple battery.

Moultrie Police Lt. Freddie Williams says Harrison got into a fight Friday with a woman at a beauty supply store and dropped the baby onto the pavement. The baby was taken to the hospital Saturday with a head injury where he later died.

Harrison told police the baby was injured when he fell from family friend Carneata Clark's arms. Clark corroborated the story. She's charged with false statements and obstruction of an officer.

The other woman involved in the fight hasn't been charged.

Williams says more arrests are possible.

It's unclear whether Harrison and Clark have attorneys.
