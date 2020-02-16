3 shot at eatery owned by Kandi Burruss of 'Real Housewives'

FILE - In this July 7, 2018, file photo, Kandi Burruss of Xscape performs at the Essence Festival at the Superdome in New Orleans. (Photo by Amy Harris/Invision/AP, File)

EAST POINT, Ga. -- Three people have been wounded in a Valentine's Day shooting at a restaurant owned by Real Housewives of Atlanta'' star Kandi Burruss.

East Point police tell news outlets that a man entered the Old Lady Gang restaurant just outside Atlanta on Friday night and targeted another man.

Two bystanders were also wounded. Police say none of the injuries are life-threatening.

Police are looking for the shooter.

Old Lady Gang serves Southern food and is owned by Burruss and her husband.

The East Point location is one of three in the Atlanta area. Burruss is a singer who became famous as part of Xscape in the 1990s.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
celebrityshootingu.s. & worldrestaurantreal housewivesinvestigation
Copyright © 2020 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Two women attacked on SF Embarcadero, suspect in custody
El Cerrito BART shooting: Suspect shot by police in life-threatening condition
Why climate change matters in Democratic Primary
NBA All-Star Game MVP award named after Kobe Bryant
'Sex and the City' actress Lynn Cohen dies at 86
Americans on quarantined ship set to fly home: US Embassy
Tessa Majors' murder: 14-year-old alleged stabber indicted
Show More
Latest updates on coronavirus outbreak in US
Police investigating after 21-year-old shot dead in Pittsburg
What's a passport card, and can it replace a Real ID?
Keanu Reeves Watch: Here's where 'The Matrix' star has been spotted in SF
VIDEO: Adorable Australian Koala really enjoys belly rubs
More TOP STORIES News