3 shot in San Francisco's Tenderloin Saturday night, police say

Shooting at Eddy & Taylor: A shooting with at least 3 victim's occurred approximately 1 hour ago. Multiple SFFD engines & medics are on scene w/Tenderloin Officers. Anyone with information on this crime is asked to call our tip line at (415)575-4444. You can remain anonymous. — SFPD Tenderloin (@SFPDTenderloin) January 17, 2021

SAN FRANCSICO (KGO) -- Police are investigating a shooting that occurred in San Francisco's Tenderloin on Saturday night.At least three people were shot and are being treated for non-life-threatening injuries, SFPD officials say.Officers say the incident happened around 9:26 p.m. near Eddy and Taylor Streets.There is no suspect information is available at this time.San Francisco police say this is an ongoing investigation and anyone with information is asked to call the SFPD Tip Line at 1-415-575-4444 or Text a Tip to TIP411 and begin the text message with SFPD. You may remain anonymous.