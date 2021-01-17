3 shot in San Francisco's Tenderloin Saturday night, police say

This image shows police lights and activity after a triple shooting was reported in San Francisco's Tenderloin on Jan. 16, 2021. (KGO-TV)

SAN FRANCSICO (KGO) -- Police are investigating a shooting that occurred in San Francisco's Tenderloin on Saturday night.

At least three people were shot and are being treated for non-life-threatening injuries, SFPD officials say.

Officers say the incident happened around 9:26 p.m. near Eddy and Taylor Streets.

There is no suspect information is available at this time.

San Francisco police say this is an ongoing investigation and anyone with information is asked to call the SFPD Tip Line at 1-415-575-4444 or Text a Tip to TIP411 and begin the text message with SFPD. You may remain anonymous.

