3 soldiers killed during training exercise at Fort Stewart in Georgia

FORT STEWART, Ga. -- U.S. Army officials say three soldiers were killed and three others were injured when the armored vehicle they were riding in was involved in an accident during training at Fort Stewart in Georgia.

Officials with the Fort Stewart-Hunter Army Airfield's 3rd Infantry Division said in a news release that the accident occurred early Sunday morning. The release had few additional details, and a spokesman said the Army was not saying anything more.

The soldiers were with the 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team and were in a Bradley fighting vehicle. They were not immediately identified.

The Army says the three injured soldiers were evacuated and taken to an Army hospital, where they were being evaluated and treated.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
soldiersaccidentsoldier killed
Copyright © 2019 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Driver plows into fire hydrant, causing major flood at UC Berkeley
ABC7 Originals Documentary: 'The Earthquake Effect'
Controversial billboard depicts SF mayor smoking, holding stack of bills
Man killed in shooting at apartment near SJSU
Overseas interest after $88 million Los Altos estate has 55 percent price drop
Qantas plane lands in Australia after world's longest commercial flight
Man beats peeping Tom to death after catching him outside window
Show More
Trump drops plan to host next G-7 at his Doral golf resort
Shaquille O'Neal helps find home for family of paralyzed boy
Dominican Republic tourists died of natural causes: FBI
Chick-fil-A to close first UK restaurant within 6 months
Preliminary magnitude 2.8 earthquake rattles Cupertino area
More TOP STORIES News