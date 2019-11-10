Police arrest 3 students suspected of burglarizing SSU dorms during wildfire evacuation

ROHNERT PARK, Calif. (KGO) -- Three Sonoma State University students are under arrest, suspected of burglarizing up to two dozen dorm rooms during the Kincade Fire.

Campus police detained Daryl Livington Reems, Jose Ricardo Rubio and Lamont Bryan Paxton as the men drove away from campus.

The campus was vacated at the time due to the Kincade Fire and PG&E power shutoffs.

All three men were later booked into Sonoma County Jail on charges of burglary and possession of stolen property.

They've since been suspended from the university indefinitely according to a school spokesperson.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
rohnert parksonomaburglaryarrestcollegepg&e public safety power shutoffkincade fire
Copyright © 2019 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Protesters hold luncheon inside BART after man detained for eating on platform
WorldWideWomen Girls' Festival brings thousands to San Francisco
1 killed in officer-involved shooting in San Jose
Police investigate 'suspicious death' at SF golf course
2 people wounded by arrows
Car break-ins probably more common than number reported by police
BART police handcuff, cite man for eating sandwich on platform
Show More
Snow crab sells for $46,000 at Japanese auction
Father of woman killed by police officer in her home dies
Royals gather for Remembrance Day ceremony amid rumors of rift
Why is Karl the Fog so clingy lately?
Dad fights back against peeping tom found outside teen's room
More TOP STORIES News