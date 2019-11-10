Police arrest 3 students suspected of burglarizing SSU dorms during wildfire evacuation

ROHNERT PARK, Calif. (KGO) -- Three Sonoma State University students are under arrest, suspected of burglarizing up to two dozen dorm rooms during the Kincade Fire.Campus police detained Daryl Livington Reems, Jose Ricardo Rubio and Lamont Bryan Paxton as the men drove away from campus.The campus was vacated at the time due to the Kincade Fire and PG&E power shutoffs.All three men were later booked into Sonoma County Jail on charges of burglary and possession of stolen property.They've since been suspended from the university indefinitely according to a school spokesperson.