3 file lawsuits against Vallejo PD for racial profiling

VALLEJO, Calif. (KGO) -- Three people are suing the Vallejo Police Department alleging they were racially profiled, unlawfully arrested and that officers used excessive force.

All three are represented by Oakland civil rights attorney John Burris.

In the first complaint, Delon Thurston claims she was pulled over by Vallejo officers, one of whom she accuses of dragging her out of her car and throwing her to the ground. Thurston was booked for resisting arrest but the DA declined to file charges.

In the second incident, 20-year-old Deyana Jenkins says she was driving with three female friends in Vallejo last April when officers pulled them over.

Jenkins says officers tased her and arrested her. Police say she was combative and resisting arrest. She was charged with driving without a license in her possession.

Jenkins is also the cousin of Willie McCoy-- who was shot and killed by Vallejo police after he passed out-- with a gun in his car in the parking lot of a Taco Bell.

in the third case, Marine Corps veteran Adrian Burrell says he suffered a concussion after he was roughed up after standing on his porch using his cellphone to record an officer holding his cousin at gunpoint.

We contacted the police department and the Vallejo City Attorneys office but they have yet to respond.
