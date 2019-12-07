3 UPS drivers in San Jose targeted

By
SAN JOSE, Calif. (KGO) -- Three UPS truck drivers have been robbed at gunpoint in the past three days in San Jose. Police are looking for two men who may be responsible for all three robberies.

Investigators showed up on Friday at one of the homes where a UPS driver was delivering a package on Tuesday night. San Jose police say the armed suspects took several packages from the truck.

The investigators would not say what agency they work for.

That robbery happened near Banana Grove Lane and Beech Grove Court.

Kevin Roessler lives next door. His surveillance video captured some bright lights, but not the actual robbery.

RELATED: San Jose police searching for 2 suspects in connection with 3 UPS truck robberies

"That's pretty scary. I told my wife to kind of be aware of her surroundings and take care so, maybe we can get the rest of the neighbors to put cameras up and I've got pretty bright lights that come on," said Roessler.

"I had a package delivered and the person came into my gate and put it underneath my kitchen window which I was very appreciative of, so I got my package safely this morning," JoAnn Frantz, a neighbor told us.

RELATED: Chase with stolen UPS truck ends with shootout, 4 dead

Another robbery happened on Wednesday night. Surveillance video shows the UPS truck driver kneeling, as police say, he was being held up at gunpoint.

He was then told to lie on the ground. The two men wore ski masks. Police are looking for a black Honda sedan.

Those same investigators showed up Friday afternoon at the house where the package was delivered between War Admiral Avenue and Snow Drive in South San Jose. While we were there, a UPS truck driver was delivering packages.

The mother of one of the drivers robbed wrote on the Next Door website confirming the incident. "Be aware," she wrote, "Be safe and praise God for his protection."
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
san joserobberyupsarmed robbery
Copyright © 2019 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Tahoe travel 'highly discouraged' this weekend due to winter storm
Cosmic Crisp apple makes its Bay Area debut
Pensacola shooting suspect was Saudi student; 4 dead: Officials
Track the rain on Live Doppler 7
What we know about suspected Pensacola naval station shooter
Bay Area residents keep eyes to the sky as storm approaches
FINNEY'S FRIDAY FREE STUFF: Peter's Kettle Corn and Alcatraz Cruises!
Show More
AccuWeather forecast: Expect heavy rain, winds to pick-up, and flash flood watch for North Bay
PAC-12 fans ready for Friday's rainy championship game
Upcoming changes to Bay Area public transit
Musk did not defame cave rescuer in 'pedo guy' tweet, LA jury finds
Police: Report of shooter on San Jose High campus is unfounded
More TOP STORIES News