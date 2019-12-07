3 UPS drivers in San Jose targeted

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KGO) -- Three UPS truck drivers have been robbed at gunpoint in the past three days in San Jose. Police are looking for two men who may be responsible for all three robberies.Investigators showed up on Friday at one of the homes where a UPS driver was delivering a package on Tuesday night. San Jose police say the armed suspects took several packages from the truck.The investigators would not say what agency they work for.That robbery happened near Banana Grove Lane and Beech Grove Court.Kevin Roessler lives next door. His surveillance video captured some bright lights, but not the actual robbery."That's pretty scary. I told my wife to kind of be aware of her surroundings and take care so, maybe we can get the rest of the neighbors to put cameras up and I've got pretty bright lights that come on," said Roessler."I had a package delivered and the person came into my gate and put it underneath my kitchen window which I was very appreciative of, so I got my package safely this morning," JoAnn Frantz, a neighbor told us.Another robbery happened on Wednesday night. Surveillance video shows the UPS truck driver kneeling, as police say, he was being held up at gunpoint.He was then told to lie on the ground. The two men wore ski masks. Police are looking for a black Honda sedan.Those same investigators showed up Friday afternoon at the house where the package was delivered between War Admiral Avenue and Snow Drive in South San Jose. While we were there, a UPS truck driver was delivering packages.The mother of one of the drivers robbed wrote on the Next Door website confirming the incident. "Be aware," she wrote, "Be safe and praise God for his protection."