3 US firefighters killed in plane crash while battling Australian wildfires, officials say

SYDNEY -- Three Americans were killed when a C-130 Hercules aerial water tanker crashed while battling wildfires in the Snowy Monaro region of Australia's southern New South Wales state.
New South Wales Premier Gladys Berejiklian confirmed the deaths and crash in comments to reporters as Australia attempts to deal with an unprecedented fire season that has left a large swath of destruction.
Rural Fire Service Commissioner Shane Fitzsimmons says all three aboard were U.S. residents.
Also Thursday, Canberra Airport closed because of nearby wildfires, and residents south of Australia's capital were told to seek shelter.
