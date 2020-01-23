3 US firefighters killed in plane crash while battling Australian wildfires, officials say

SYDNEY -- Three Americans were killed when a C-130 Hercules aerial water tanker crashed while battling wildfires in the Snowy Monaro region of Australia's southern New South Wales state.

New South Wales Premier Gladys Berejiklian confirmed the deaths and crash in comments to reporters as Australia attempts to deal with an unprecedented fire season that has left a large swath of destruction.

Rural Fire Service Commissioner Shane Fitzsimmons says all three aboard were U.S. residents.

Also Thursday, Canberra Airport closed because of nearby wildfires, and residents south of Australia's capital were told to seek shelter.

Click here to find out how you can help those affected by the devastating wildfires in Australia.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
australiabrush firefirefighter killedwildfireu.s. & worldfirefighters
Copyright © 2020 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Here's how former NY Mayor Michael Bloomberg is courting Calif. voters
Commuters sound off on proposed bus lane on Bay Bridge
Fight to save floating homes continues in Redwood City
1 dead after 8 people shot in downtown Seattle, police say
Second inmate dies after attack by fellow inmate at California prison
CDC asks SFO to post Coronavirus warning flyer
Fire sale: You can buy a Fremont firehouse for $1
Show More
Trump impeachment trial opening arguments underway
Oakland bans criminal background checks for housing applications
Arrest warrant issued for Antonio Brown in Florida
Super Bowl 2020: Garoppolo vs. Mahomes analysis
Lineup announced for Cinequest Film festival in March
More TOP STORIES News