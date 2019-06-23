3-year-old boy dies after being hit by pickup truck in San Jose

SAN JOSE, Calif. -- A 3-year-old boy was struck Saturday morning by a pickup truck in a parking lot east of downtown San Jose and died later at a hospital, police said.Police said the boy and his mother had pulled into a parking lot near a business at the intersection of South 24th Street and East Santa Clara Street before 10 a.m. Saturday. The mother was walking into a business there when her son got out of his mother's parked car and walked into the lot when the boy was struck by a 2012 Nissan pickup.The pickup driver took the boy and his mother to Regional Medical Center, where they were met by police shortly after 10 a.m. Saturday, police said.The child was later moved to Stanford Medical Center in Palo Alto, where he died.The driver is cooperating with the investigation, said police, adding that neither alcohol nor drugs appeared to be a factor in this collision.The boy's name was not released Saturday.This is San Jose's ninth fatal vehicle vs. pedestrian collision of 2019.Anyone with information about this accident is urged to contact Detective John Tompkins of the San Jose Police Department's Traffic Investigations Unit at (408) 277-4654.