3 young suspects arrested after alleged shootout with Union City police

EMBED </>More Videos

A major investigation is underway after a shootout between police and three juvenile suspects in a stolen car in Union City, police say. (KGO-TV)

By
UNION CITY, Calif. (KGO) --
A major investigation is underway after a shootout between police and three juvenile suspects in a stolen car in Union City, police say.

It happened at E Street and Railroad Avenue around 11:35 Monday night.

"I thought it was fireworks. But then after that, you hear semi-automatic, bup bup bup bup, and it was like 20 to 30 shots," neighbor Juanita Ramirez said.

RELATED: Funeral home shooting in Union City leaves 5 hospitalized

Ramirez lives across from the tracks. "I was just scared," she said. "Too close to home."

At mid-afternoon on Tuesday, the rail crossing was still cordoned off with evidence markers littering the crime scene.

Officers tried to stop a car with three juveniles. "Once that vehicle was stopped, two suspects get out of the vehicle and exchanged gunfire with our officers," said Union City Police spokesperson Lt. Steve Mendez.



One of them was hit. Both ran into the neighborhood, where they were captured. The suspect who was shot was arrested on a front lawn stained with blood.

The third suspect reportedly drove the car a few blocks away to Railroad Avenue and Whipple Road. There, police found a Toyota Camry with more than 20 bullet holes. There were also bullet holes in its windshield.

RELATED: 3 juveniles arrested after officer-involved shooting in Union City

Police arrested the driver there.

Mendez said the three suspects are all young. "Two of them were 16 years old and one was 15," he said. He said officers stopped the car because it was reported stolen.

"Our officers were in the area doing extra enforcement because we've had several shootings in Union City over the last few weeks," Mendez said.

The suspect hit in that shooting is being treated in the hospital with non-life threatening wounds.

There have been at least four shootings in the past 30 days in Union City, including an unsolved shooting at a funeral home last Thursday where five people were wounded.

Police are looking at evidence to see if they can link the suspects in this latest shooting to that one.

They did recover several weapons in the car Monday night, which they are analyzing.

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
officer involved shootingcrimeshootingpolice shootingarrestteenagerUnion City
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
Funeral home shooting in Union City leaves 5 hospitalized
3 juveniles arrested after officer-involved shooting in Union City
Top Stories
Oakland friends, teachers, church members mourn loss of Mollie Tibbetts
'Killing him is too easy': Golden State Killer victim reacts to trial
Man charged with murder in Mollie Tibbetts' death
Former Santa Rita inmate describes giving birth in isolation cell
VIDEO: Good Samaritans save man, woman, dog from submerged car in Long Beach
Paul Manafort found guilty on 8 counts in fraud trial
VIDEO: Golden State Killer victim 'Absolutely would testify' if asked
A timeline of Mollie Tibbetts' disappearance
Show More
Consumer Catch-up: Straw ban on governor's desk, FDA extends EpiPen expirations
Woman reports violent sexual assault on Stanford campus
URGENT SEARCH: Man kidnapped from SoCal held for $2 million ransom, FBI says
Mollie Tibbetts' murder: What we know about the suspect
Sheriff's office accused of illegally recording attorney-client conversations
More News