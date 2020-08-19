fire

Lightning Complex Fires trigger evacuation of 30,000 in Sonoma County; 10-4 Fire at 1,500 acres

By and Cornell Barnard
SONOMA COUNTY, Calif. (KGO) -- Officials say 30,000 people have evacuated from wildfires that burned at least 43,000 acres in Napa County and Sonoma County.

The largest active fire in western Sonoma County is the 13-4 Fire at 1,500 acres and 0% containment.

Officials say 30,000 people have been evacuated from communities along the Russian River, including Guerneville. CAL FIRE is calling for more air support to be deployed to Sonoma County.

Overnight, the 13-4 Fire turned towards northwest Sonoma County causing thousands to evacuate.

The blaze is part of three main fires now being called the LNU Lightning Complex Fires.

At least 50 structures have burned and four people have been injured in the fires.

Officials say there are six wildfires burning in Napa County and two burning in Sonoma County.


Cal Fire is encouraging people to follow orders:

"Residents that are in the evacuation order area we hope have heeded to those warnings and moved out of the area especially in those rural remote single-lane windy roads. We need those individuals evacuated and out of the area so our firefighters can move in and out easily and not have to worry about oncoming traffic," said Paul Lowenthal, Cal Fire.

Evacuation centers are set up in the communities of Bodega Bay, Santa Rosa, and Healdsburg. Large animals can be taken to the Sonoma County Fairgrounds in Santa Rosa. Protocols are in place for COVID-19.

Dozens of animals have been rescued by the Napa Community Animal Response Team. At least 75 horses along with goats and sheep have been saved. This team not only keeps them, they help evacuate them. Officials have halted the rescues today due to the high fire danger, but hope to resume. If you would like assistance, contact (707) 666-3598.

