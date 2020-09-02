halloween

Freeform's 31 Nights of Halloween: See the full 2020 schedule of movies

September is here, which means it's just a matter of days until 31 Days of Halloween kicks off on Freeform!

The month-long event begins on Thursday, Oct. 1, with Halloween classics like "Tim Burton's Corpse Bride," "Casper," and fan-favorite "Hocus Pocus," which will air more than two dozen times throughout the month -- including twice on Halloween.

Also on tap throughout the month are "The Nightmare Before Christmas," "Beetlejuice," "Halloweentown," "The Simpsons: Treehouse of Horror-thon," and several of the "Scream" films.

Check out the full schedule below:

THE FULL "31 NIGHTS OF HALLOWEEN" ON FREEFORM SCHEDULE:



WEEK OF OCTOBER 1



Thursday, Oct. 1
12:30p/11:30c Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory
3p/2c Tim Burton's Corpse Bride
5p/4c Casper (1995)
7p/6c Hotel Transylvania
9p/8c Hocus Pocus
12a/11c Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory

Friday, Oct. 2
11a/10c The Goonies
1:30p/12:30c Tim Burton's Corpse Bride
3:05p/2:05c Casper (1995)
5:10p/4:10c Hotel Transylvania
7:15p/6:15c Tim Burton's The Nightmare Before Christmas
8:55p/7:55c Beetlejuice
12-2a / 11-1c The Simpsons: Treehouse of Horror-thon

Saturday, Oct. 3
7a/6c Monsters vs Aliens: Mutant Pumpkins
7:30a/6:30c The Goonies
10a/9c Ghostbusters (1984)
12:30p/11:30c Ghostbusters II
3:05p/2:05c Beetlejuice
5:10p/4:10c Hocus Pocus
7:20p/6:20c The Addams Family (1991)
9:25p/8:25c Addams Family Values
11:30p/10:30c The Craft

Sunday, Oct. 4
7a/6c Ghostbusters (1984)
9:30a/8:30c Ghostbusters II
12p/11c Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory
2:05p/1:05c Decorating Disney: Halloween Magic
3:05p/2:05c Casper (1995)
5:10p/4:10c The Addams Family (1991)
7:15p/6:15c Addams Family Values
9:20p/8:20c Hocus Pocus
11:30p/10:30c Sleepy Hollow (1999)

WEEK OF OCTOBER 5



Monday, Oct. 5
11:30a/10:30c Casper (1995)
1:30p/12:30c Sleepy Hollow (1999)
4p/3c Ghostbusters (1984)
6:30p/5:30c Ghostbusters II
9p/8c Beetlejuice
12a/11c Boxtrolls

Tuesday, Oct. 6
11a/10c Charlie and the Chocolate Factory
1:30p/12:30c Ghostbusters (1984)
4p/3c Ghostbusters II
6:30p/5:30c Beetlejuice
8:30p/7:30c Hotel Transylvania
12a/11c Tim Burton's Corpse Bride

Wednesday, Oct. 7
11a/10c Decorating Disney: Halloween Magic
12p/11c Tim Burton's Corpse Bride
2p/1c Matilda
4p/3c Hotel Transylvania
6p-11p / 5-10c The Simpsons: Treehouse of Horror-thon
12a/11c Jumanji (1995)

Thursday, Oct. 8
12p/11c Matilda
2p/1c Jumanji (1995)
4:30p/3:30c Goosebumps (2015)
7p/6c The Addams Family (1991)
9p/8c Addams Family Values
12a/11c Warm Bodies

Friday, Oct. 9
11:30a/10:30c The Mummy (1999)
2:20p/1:20c Goosebumps (2015)
4:45p/3:45c The Addams Family (1991)
6:50p/5:50c Addams Family Values
8:55p/7:55c Hocus Pocus
12-2a / 11-1c The Simpsons: Treehouse of Horror-thon

Saturday, Oct. 10
7a/6c The Mummy (1999)
10a/9c The Mummy Returns
1:05-3:35p / 12:05-2:35c The Simpsons: Treehouse of Horror-thon
3:35p/2:35c Casper (1995)
5:40p/4:40c Hotel Transylvania
7:45p/6:45c Freeform Premiere Hotel Transylvania 2
9:50p/8:50c Freeform Premiere Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation
12a/11c Tim Burton's Corpse Bride

Sunday, Oct. 11
7a/6c The Mummy Returns
10:05a/9:05c Casper (1995)

12:10p/11:10c Tim Burton's Corpse Bride
1:50p/12:50c Tim Burton's The Nightmare Before Christmas
3:30p/2:30c Hotel Transylvania
5:35p/4:35c Hotel Transylvania 2
7:40p/6:40c Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation
9:50p/8:50c Twitches
11:55p/10:55c Twitches Too

WEEK OF OCTOBER 12



Monday, Oct. 12
7a/6c Freeform Premiere The Mummy: Tomb of the Dragon Emperor
12:30p/11:30c Halloweentown
2:30p/1:30c Halloweentown II: Kalabar's Revenge
4:30p/3:30c Scared Shrekless
5p/4c Shrek
7p/6c The Addams Family (1991)
9p/8c Addams Family Values
12a/11c Freeform Premiere The Scorpion King

Tuesday, Oct. 13
11a/10c The Goonies
1:35p/12:35c Scared Shrekless
2:05p/1:05c Shrek
4:10p/3:10c The Addams Family (1991)
6:15p/5:15c Addams Family Values
8:20p/7:20c Hocus Pocus
12a/11c Casper (1995)

Wednesday, Oct. 14
1p/12c Casper (1995)
3-9p / 2-8c The Simpsons: Treehouse of Horror-thon
9p/8c Beetlejuice
12a/11c Boxtrolls

Thursday, Oct. 15
7a/6c Scream 3
11a/10c Jumanji (1995)
1:30p/12:30c Beetlejuice
3:30p/2:30c Scream
6p/5c Scream 2
8:30p/7:30c The Craft
12a/11c Jumanji (1995)

Friday, Oct. 16
11:30a/10:30c The Craft
2p/1c Matilda
4p/3c Tim Burton's Corpse Bride
6p/5c Disney and Pixar's Toy Story of TERROR!
6:30p/5:30c Disney and Pixar's Monsters, Inc.
8:30p/7:30c Disney and Pixar's Monsters University
12a/11c Disney and Pixar's Toy Story of TERROR!
12:30-2a / 11:30-1c The Simpsons: Treehouse of Horror-thon

Saturday, Oct. 17
7a/6c Tim Burton's Corpse Bride
8:55a/7:55c Matilda
10:55a/9:55c Tim Burton's The Nightmare Before Christmas
12:35p/11:35c Ghostbusters (1984)
3:05p/2:05c Ghostbusters II
5:40p/4:40c Beetlejuice
7:45p/6:45c Hocus Pocus
9:55p/8:55c Halloweentown
12a/11c Halloweentown II: Kalabar's Revenge

Sunday, Oct. 18
7a/6c Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory
9:30-11a / 8:30-10c The Simpsons: Treehouse of Horror-thon
11a/10c Twitches
1:05p/12:05c Twitches Too
3:05p/2:05c Beetlejuice
5:10p/4:10c Hocus Pocus
7:20p/6:20c The Addams Family (1991)
9:25p/8:25c Addams Family Values
11:30p/10:30c Gremlins

WEEK OF OCTOBER 19



Monday, Oct. 19
11a/10c Matilda
1p/12c Gremlins
3:30p/2:30c Casper (1995)
5:30p/4:30c The Addams Family (1991)
7:30p/6:30c Addams Family Values
9:30p/8:30c Tim Burton's The Nightmare Before Christmas
12a/11c Matilda

Tuesday, Oct. 20
11a/10c Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory
1p/12c Casper (1995)
3p/2c Sleepy Hollow (1999)
5:30p/4:30c Ghostbusters (1984)
8p/7c Ghostbusters II
12a/11c Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory

Wednesday, Oct. 21
11a/10c Sleepy Hollow (1999)
1:30p/12:30c Ghostbusters (1984)

4p/3c Ghostbusters II
6:30-11p / 5:30-10c The Simpsons: Treehouse of Horror-thon
12-2a / 11-1c The Simpsons: Treehouse of Horror-thon

Thursday, Oct. 22
11a/10c Tim Burton's Corpse Bride
12:35p/11:35c Jumanji (1995)
2:35p/1:35c The Mummy (1999)
5:45p/4:45c The Mummy Returns
8:55p/7:55c Hocus Pocus
12a/11c Tim Burton's Corpse Bride

Friday, Oct. 23
11a/10c Jumanji (1995)
1:30p/12:30c Scream
4p/3c Scream 2
6:30p/5:30c Beetlejuice
8:30p/7:30c Sleepy Hollow (1999)
12-2a / 11-1c The Simpsons: Treehouse of Horror-thon

Saturday, Oct. 24
7a/6c Decorating Disney: Halloween Magic
8a/7c Halloweentown
10:05a/9:05c Halloweentown II: Kalabar's Revenge
12:05p/11:05c Beetlejuice
2:10p/1:10c Sleepy Hollow (1999)
4:40p/3:40c Hocus Pocus
6:50p/5:50c The Addams Family (1991)
8:55p/7:55c Addams Family Values
11p/10c Freeform Premiere Ghostbusters (2016)

Sunday, Oct. 25
7a/6c Tim Burton's Corpse Bride
9a/8c Ghostbusters (1984)
11:30a/10:30c The Craft
2p/1c The Addams Family (1991)
4:05p/3:05c Addams Family Values
6:10p/5:10c Ghostbusters (2016)
9:20p/8:20c Hocus Pocus
11:30p/10:30c The Craft

WEEK OF OCTOBER 26



Monday, Oct. 26
11a/10c Tim Burton's Corpse Bride
1p/12c Casper (1995)
3p/2c Twitches
5p/4c Twitches Too
7p/6c Hotel Transylvania 2
9p/8c Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation
12-2a / 11-1c The Simpsons: Treehouse of Horror-thon

Tuesday, Oct. 27
11a/10c Casper (1995)
1p/12c Scared Shrekless
1:30p/12:30c Jumanji (1995)
4p/3c Hotel Transylvania 2
6p/5c Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation
8p/7c Hocus Pocus
12-2a / 11-1c The Simpsons: Treehouse of Horror-thon

Wednesday, Oct. 28
12p/11c Jumanji (1995)
2:30p/1:30c Tim Burton's Corpse Bride
4:30p/3:30c Matilda
6:30p/5:30c Disney and Pixar's Monsters, Inc.
8:30p/7:30c Disney and Pixar's Monsters University
12-2a / 11-1c The Simpsons: Treehouse of Horror-thon

Thursday, Oct. 29
12p/11c Ghostbusters (1984)
2:30p/1:30c Ghostbusters II
5p/4c Tim Burton's The Nightmare Before Christmas
6:30p/5:30c Sleepy Hollow (1999)
9p/8c Beetlejuice
12-2a / 11-1c The Simpsons: Treehouse of Horror-thon

Friday, Oct. 30
11a/10c Decorating Disney: Halloween Magic
12:05p/11:05c Sleepy Hollow (1999)
2:35p/1:35c Beetlejuice
4:40p/3:40c Hocus Pocus
6:50p/5:50c The Addams Family (1991)
8:55p/7:55c Addams Family Values
12-2a / 11-1c The Simpsons: Treehouse of Horror-thon

Saturday, Oct. 31
7a/6c Twitches
9a/8c Twitches Too
11a/10c Halloweentown
1p/12c Halloweentown II: Kalabar's Revenge
3p/2c Hocus Pocus
5:10p/4:10c The Addams Family (1991)
7:15p/6:15c Addams Family Values
9:20p/8:20c Hocus Pocus
11:30p/10:30c Ghostbusters (1984)

Programming is subject to change without notice. See Freeform.com for the latest schedule.

The Walt Disney Company is the parent company of Freeform and this station.
