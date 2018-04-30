EARTHQUAKE

3.3 magnitude earthquake strikes East Bay, follows series of quakes on Sunday

A 3.3 preliminary magnitude earthquake struck Alamo this morning. The seismic activity is the latest in a series of quakes that have struck the East Bay since Sunday. (KGO-TV)

ALAMO, Calif. (KGO) --
A 3.3 preliminary magnitude earthquake has struck 2.4 miles northeast of Alamo, California this morning, according to the USGS.

The earthquake struck at 4:55 a.m. There are no reports of injuries or damages.

As standard protocol, BART is running with minor delays as crews inspect tracks.

RELATED: Bay Area Earthquake Tracker

On Sunday, several small earthquakes shook the ground in the East Bay, according to the USGS. The magnitude 3.0, 2.7 and 2.4 quakes struck about a mile away from Danville. The magnitude 3.0 earthquake struck first at 10:34 a.m. followed by the magnitude 2.7 quake at 10:38 a.m. on Sunday A magnitude 2.4 quake struck in the same area at 11:28 a.m. on Sunday

No damage or injuries were immediately reported.
