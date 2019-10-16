earthquake

3.4 magnitude earthquake rattles Hollister, Salinas area

By
HOLLISTER, Calif. (KGO) -- Another earthquake has rattled the Hollister area. This morning's 3.4 magnitude quake comes just a day after the same area was hit by a 4.7 magnitude quake.

There is no word of any injuries or damage yet.

THIS IS A BREAKING NEWS UPDATE, PREVIOUS STORY BELOW:

USGS is reporting that a magnitude-4.7 earthquake hit southeast of Hollister, California, at 12:42 p.m. Tuesday.

Some Bay Area residents are reporting feeling the temblor.

This comes a day after a magnitude-4.5 quake rattled the Bay Area.

ABC7 ORIGINAL SERIES: 'The Earthquake Effect' provides in-depth coverage on Bay Area's readiness for the next major earthquake

Seismologist Dr. Lucy Jones says that Tuesday's quake is too far from Monday's Bay Area quake to be connected.

She says Tuesday's activity, which was centered near Paicines and Tres Pinos, is at the "creeping section of the San Andreas Fault." It historically has magnitude 4-5 quakes and creeps without quakes. Jones says it's not accumulating strain like other parts of the San Andreas Fault.

VIDEO: What it was like to drive on the Bay Bridge as Loma Prieta hit

"All of our stuff starting shaking," said Wild Roots Hair Salon owner Megan Adams. "Our water started swaying back and forth. It was freaky at first because I haven't felt an earthquake in a while."

Many residents were giving the quake a little more thought than usual, especially as the region gets closer to the 30th anniversary of Loma Prieta.

"I worry more when we don't get anything for a really long time, then I feel like something (big) could be coming," said Tres Pinos Country store owner Wayne Pfeffer.

RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
central californiahollisterearthquakebay areausgs
Copyright © 2019 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
EARTHQUAKE
6.4-magnitude quake shakes southern Philippines
3.4 magnitude earthquake shakes East Bay
USGS reports magnitude-4.7 quake hit near Hollister
4.5 magnitude earthquake rattles Bay Area
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Fire contained at NuStar facility in Crockett, cause under investigation
ABC7 Original Series: 'The Earthquake Effect'
AccuWeather forecast: Tracking chance of rain
Rodeo Residents feared NuStar explosion was another earthquake
3.4 magnitude earthquake shakes East Bay
Birds eye view of NuStar energy facility in the East Bay
Explosion at East Bay energy facility caught on camera
Show More
USGS reports magnitude-4.7 quake hit near Hollister
BART may offer TSA priority line access to boost SFO ridership
VIDEO: Massive flames, smoke rise from NuStar Energy facility fire
Joe Biden defends himself, son on Ukraine during Democratic debate
Buttigieg rips Warren for vague answer about her 'Medicare For All' plan
More TOP STORIES News