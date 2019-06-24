drug bust

350,000 plants, 20 tons of cannabis seized in Santa Barbara Co. pot bust

BUELLTON, Calif. (KGO) -- Authorities say they found so many illegal cannabis plants at a grow site in Santa Barbara County that it took them four days to seize all of them.

The Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office says it ended up destroying 350,000 plants and seizing 20 tons of processed cannabis from the operation.

Investigators say the grow was a year-round operation and they are now looking for the property owner.

Officials are also looking into whether the grow had fraudulently obtained cannabis licenses from the state and made illegal sales.

So far, no arrests have been announced.

Buellton is about 40 miles northwest of Santa Barbara.
