3.6 magnitude quake reported near Colma: USGS

The quake happened along the San Andreas Fault Line.
There are no immediate reports of damage or injuries, but it did rattle a lot of nerves.
ABC7 News received calls and social posts from people in San Francisco, Oakland and on the Peninsula who felt it. One person said it shook his entire building.
An ABC7 News viewer in South San Francisco reports the jolt knocked down pictures inside his home.
