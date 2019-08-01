36 victims of Oakland warehouse fire identified

At least 36 lives were lost to the deadly fire on Friday night. The warehouse housed artist studios and was hosting a dance party when the blaze broke out.
The Ghost Ship fire is the deadliest fire Oakland has ever seen, fire officials said.
The names of all the victims are listed below.
Barrett Clark, 35, Oakland
Peter Wadsworth, 38, Oakland
Nicholas Walrath, 31, Oakland
Michele Sylvan, 37, Oakland
Jonathan Bernbaum, 34, Berkeley
Jennifer Mendiola, 35, Oakland
Mendiola was at the warehouse with her boyfriend Micah Danemayer who was also killed in the fire.
Identified by coroner as Joseph Matlock, but known as Joey Casio, 36, Oakland
The names of other victims, which were released earlier are:
Jason McCarty, 35, Oakland, Calif.
Wolfgang Renner, 61, Oakland, Calif.
Billy Dixon, 35, Oakland, Calif.
Dixon was a musician and resident of Oakland but a native of the Cleveland area.
Johnny Igaz, 34, Oakland, Calif.
Igaz was an Oakland resident and was DJ-ing at Ghost Ship the night of the fire.
Ara Jo, 29, Oakland, Calif.
Jo lived in Oakland and was an artist and musician. She is survived by her parents who live in South Korea.
Amanda Kershaw, 34, San Francisco, Calif.
She's described by her husband as an avid photographer, events promoter and lover of dance music. Kershaw lived in San Francisco.
Griffin Madden, 23, Berkeley, Calif.
Madden lived in Berkeley and graduated from Cal with degrees in Philosophy, Slavic languages and Literature.
Vanessa Plotkin, 21, Oakland, Calif.
Her facebook page says she started at UC Berkeley in August. Plotkin was from Los Angeles ounty.
Hanna Ruax, 32, Helsinki, Finland
Raux was from Helsinki, Finland. She was at the Ghost Ship with her fiance, Alex Ghassan who also died in the fire.
Denalda Nicole Renae, also known as Nicole Seigrist, 29, Oakland, Calif.
She lived in Oakland and worked at the Grand Lake theater.
Alex Vega, 22, San Bruno, Calif.
Vega attended the event at the Ghost Ship with his girlfriend Michaela Gregory who died in the fire as well.
Em Bohlka, 33, Oakland, Calif.
Micah Danemayer, 28, Oakland, Calif.
Micah Danemayer was a sound and video artist. His girlfriend, Jennifer Mendiola, was also killed in the fire.
Chelsea Dolan, 33, San Francisco, Calif.
Feral Pines, 29, Berkeley, Calif.
Alex Ghassan, 35, Oakland, Calif.
Alex Ghassan was a director and producer originally from Brooklyn. His mother, Emilie Grandchamps, told ABC that he was at the party because he always supported other artists.
"He always wanted to be remembered by his work, so let's celebrate him and his work," she said.
Ghassan had two children, twin 4-year-old girls who his mom called the "apple of his eyes." He was at the party with his fiancee, Hannah.
Michela Gregory, 20, South San Francisco, Calif.
Edmond Lapine, 34, Oakland, Calif.
Originally from Utah, Edmond Lapine was an artist and a musician who loved to spin vinyl.
Jennifer Morris, 21, Foster City, Calif.
Jennifer Morris was a student at UC Berkeley. She had also studied at UC Santa Cruz and San Mateo High.
Benjamin Runnels, 32, Oakland, Calif.
Jennifer Kiyomi Tanouye, 31, Oakland, Calif.
Jennifer Kiyomi Tanouye worked at Shazam. Her brother told the East Bay Times he thinks she was at the party painting people's nails, which was a hobby of hers.
Draven McGill, 17
Draven McGill, the youngest victim confirmed so far, attended Asawa School of the Arts in San Francisco, the school said.
Cash Askew, 22, Oakland, Calif.
Cash Askew was part of the musical duo "Them Are Us Too." The act's SoundCloud page has been flooded with messages of support since the news of her death.
David Cline, 24, Oakland, Calif.
David Cline recently graduated from UC Berkeley with a degree in computer science. His brother, Neil Cline, remembered him with the following statement:
"My brother, David Reilly Cline, passed away in the Oakland Fire.
He and his friend Griffin Madden attended the event together that night and were not residents of Ghostship.
David was an incredible man, an amazing brother, a perfect son and an inspiring friend to everyone who was fortunate enough to have him in their lives.
He recently graduated from UC Berkeley with a double major in Cognitive Science and Computer Science, and was a ferociously brilliant student and impossibly bright mind.
Everyone who ever met David knows that his smile and his presence changed every person that was lucky enough to feel his warmth and light. He was kind, open, non-judgemental and excited about life and people.
David we love you. Forever."
Nick Gomez-Hall, 25, Coronado, Calif.
Nick Gomez-Hall was a world traveler. A friend wrote on Facebook that he was a positive influence to everyone he met.
Sara Hoda, 30, Walnut Creek, Calif.
Travis Hough, 35, Oakland, Calif.
Travis Hough was a member of a band, "Ghost of Lightning," that had released an album through an independent label earlier this year. Friends describe him as a musical genius.
Donna Kellogg, 32, Oakland, Calif.
Donna Kellogg, who was born in Chico, Calif., had recently graduated from San Francisco State University. She loved playing the drums, being outdoors and cooking.
Brandon Chase Wittenauer, 32, Hayward, Calif.
Friends described Brandon Chase Wittenauer as a talented musician, with one calling him a genuine guy. He had lived in cities across California and in Nicaragua, according to his Facebook page.
Clarification: One victim, who identified as Feral Pines, was previously listed by the victim's birth name, Justin Fritz.