3.7 preliminary magnitude quake strikes near Gilroy

GILROY, Calif. (KGO) -- A 3.7 magnitude quake struck near Gilroy Sunday evening.
The quake struck at around 5:38 p.m. with 3.9 magnitude but was downgraded to 3.7. It had a depth of about 6 km.
There are no reports of any injuries or damages so far.
