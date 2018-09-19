GUNS

3D-printed gun firm owner accused of paying for underage sex

AUSTIN, Texas --
An affidavit accuses the owner of a Texas company that makes untraceable 3D-printed guns of paying $500 cash to have sex with a female under 17.

RELATED: 3D-printed guns: Everything to know about the yearslong legal battle over downloadable blueprints

The affidavit filed Wednesday in state district court in Austin accuses 30-year-old Cody R. Wilson of sexual assault of a juvenile. It says he met his alleged victim through the website SugarDaddyMeet.com.

Wilson hasn't responded to a phone message. Jail records indicate he's not in custody.

RELATED: California, 19 other states sue feds to stop 'ghost guns' blueprint release

Wilson is identified in the affidavit as the owner of Austin-based Defense Distributed. He announced last month that he is selling 3D-printed gun blueprints through his website after a federal court blocked posting them online for free.

That followed a collection of states suing to stop a settlement that the federal government had reached with Defense Distributed.
