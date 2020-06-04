4-alarm fire destroys at least 5 homes, damages 7 others in Suisun City

Please avoid the Kellog St. and boat launch area. There is a significant fire currently being addressed by mutual aid. Elmwood and Maple being evacuated. pic.twitter.com/I9f9gUMNRx — Suisun City Police (@suisuncitypd) June 3, 2020

Due to a fire in Suisun City, we are working w/ officials to open Crystal Middle School as an evacuation site. Please do not visit CMS unless you are working in an official capacity or are an evacuee. We want to keep paths clear. Our thoughts and prayers are with those affected. — Fairfield-Suisun USD (@FairfieldSuisun) June 3, 2020

SUISUN CITY, Calif. (KGO) -- At least 5 homes have been destroyed and seven others damaged after a 4-alarm fire broke out in Suisun City Wednesday afternoon, according to authorities.Police say evacuations are underway near Elmwood and Maple Streets as multiple fire agencies respond to the scene.Contra Costa Fire says they "dispatched a strike team to Solano County this afternoon to assist with a major, four-alarm vegetation fire near Suisun."Suisun City police are asking the public to please avoid the area.Crystal Middle School is being used as an evacuation site: