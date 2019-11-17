2 injured, 7 displaced by 4-alarm apartment fire in San Francisco's Castro District

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Seven people are out of their homes after a fast-moving fire moved through several apartment buildings in San Francisco's Castro District. It happened between 18th and Market streets Saturday.

Flames lit up the early morning sky on Castro Street, as two apartment buildings were fully were engulfed.

"An upstairs neighbor was shouting 'get up, the house is on fire,'" said displaced tenant Troy Boyd.

Boyd and his neighbors grabbed what they could and got out.

"I got my ID, phone, shoes, social security card, it was 4 am, I could barely get my thoughts together," Boyd said.



"The smoke was coming up, I was breathing it. I didn't cover my face," said tenant Andy Gutierrez.

Fire department officials say a tenant was stuck on the second floor but escaped through a back window.

Investigators say the fire likely started in the back of Q-bar, and then spread to the sushi restaurant next door.

"We went from having a fire in the back to having both attics fully envolved, fire wanting to push out to this building and this building," said SFFD Assistant Chief Brook Baker.

Two firefighters suffered minor injuries. The cause of the fire is still unknown.

Both buildings were yellow tagged by the city. It's unknown when displaced residents can return home. The Red Cross is assisting them.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
san franciscobuilding firefirefirefighters
Copyright © 2019 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Building A Better Bay Area: Fremont Town Hall
Oakland football player fighting for his life after cancer spreads
5 killed, including 3 children, in shooting at San Diego home
New transcripts in impeachment inquiry reveal more about block of Ukraine aid
Kaepernick's reps call audible, workout moved at last minute
9-year-old on track to graduate from university in December
Arizona man extradited in 1979 killing of Bay Area woman
Show More
Warriors' D'Angelo Russell sidelined for 2 weeks after thumb injury
Hillsborough heiress murder trial: Tiffany Li found not guilty
Kaepernick throws passes for 40 minutes at odd NFL workout
Kanye West's first visit in Houston this weekend: Jail
Hero cops save woman from burning car moments before explosion
More TOP STORIES News