4 men charged in connection with death of 'General Hospital' actor Johnny Wactor

Four people have been arrested in connection with the murder of "General Hospital" actor Johnny Wactor, the Los Angeles Police Department said Thursday.

LOS ANGELES -- Charges were announced Monday against four men in connection with the fatal shooting of "General Hospital" actor Johnny Wactor in May.

Robert Barceleau, 18, was charged with one count of murder with special circumstances and personal use of a firearm, one count of attempted robbery with personal use of a firearm, and one count of grand theft with an allegation of principal armed with a firearm, according to Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascón, who announced the charges at a news conference. The DA alleged Barceleau shot Wactor one time in his chest.

Sergio Estrada, 18, was also charged with one count of murder "with an allegation of principal armed with a firearm"; one count of attempted robbery "with an allegation of principal armed with a firearm"; and one count of grand theft "with an allegation of principal armed with a firearm," the DA announced.

Leonel Gutierrez, 18, was charged with attempted robbery and grand theft with an allegation of a principal armed with a firearm.

Frank Olano, 22, was charged with three counts of being a felon in possession of a firearm, as well as receiving stolen property and being an accessory to murder.

If convicted, Barceleau faces a life sentence without the possibility of parole. Estrada faces a maximum sentence of life in prison with the possibility of parole. Olano faces five years and eight months in prison, and Gutierrez faces four years and eight months in prison if convicted.

Barceleau is being held without bail; Estrada is being held on $2,070,000 bail; Olano is being held on $1,080,000 bail; and Gutierrez on $120,000 bail. They will be arraigned on Aug. 29.

Gascón said at Monday's news conference that he was "committed to seeking justice for Mr. Wactor and ensuring that those responsible are held accountable for their actions."

"The loss of this talented young actor, who was in the prime of his life and had so much to offer the world, is deeply felt by all of us," Gascón said. "Mr. Wactor's work and presence touched the lives of many, and our hearts go out to his family, friends and the entire community who mourn this devastating loss."

All four suspects have "very lengthy criminal records" and were allegedly affiliated with a gang, Los Angeles Police Department Lt. Ryan Rabbett said at the press conference.

Wactor, 37, was fatally shot "without provocation" in the early morning hours of May 25, after he ended his shift at a bar and was walking to his car, according to police. Police said the suspects had his car "raised up with a floor jack and were in the process of stealing the catalytic converter."

Just before he was shot, Wactor had been with a female co-worker, and he immediately stepped in front of her to try to protect her, according to his family and friends.

"They had a mask on and they pulled out a gun," Wactor's friend, Colin Flynn, told ABC News. "And from what I understand, Johnny literally stood in between himself and his colleague. And the shooter just pulled the trigger and ran away."

Following an extensive search, police announced Thursday they had arrested four suspects in the actor's death.

After the arrests, Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass said in a statement that "we must ensure that those who are responsible for this brazen and heinous act are held fully accountable."

For months, family and friends of Wactor had pushed for arrests to be made in the case.

"I'm here because one of the best men -- if not the best man -- I've ever known, was tragically and brutally taken from this earth," Wactor's friend, Micah Parker, said at a news conference in June. "He was taken from his mother, his brothers, his extended family, his friends and his fans."'

In a press conference last week, Wactor's mother, Scarlett Wactor, urged the mayor and district attorney to strengthen the criminal justice system.

"It needs to start with LA. People watch you from across the country. And this is where change needs to start," she said.

Scarlett Wactor told reporters how the loss of her son has affected her.

"I'm beginning to sound like a broken record, but grief is my constant companion," she said.