4 dead, 5 injured in shooting at Kansas City bar

KANSAS CITY, Kansas -- Authorities say four people have been killed in an overnight shooting at a Kansas City, Kansas, bar.

KSHB-TV reports that someone entered the bar about 3:30 a.m. and opened fire. Nine people were shot and four were fatally wounded.

A description of the gunman was not provided. The motive for the shooting is also unknown.

Kansas City, Kansas, police are investigating the shooting and gave brief details on their Twitter account.
