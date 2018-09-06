U.S. & WORLD

Cincinnati bank shooting: 4 dead, including gunman; suspect was 'actively shooting innocent victims'

Police say four people are dead, including the gunman, in a downtown Cincinnati bank shooting.

Police Chief Eliot Isaac said the shooter opened fire early Thursday morning at the loading dock of the Fifth Third Bank building.

Raw video of the scene where four people were killed, including the alleged gunman, during a bank shooting in downtown Cincinnati


Isaac said the gunman then entered the bank's lobby. He said 3-4 officer engaged with the suspect. It's unclear if the gunman shot himself or was shot by officers.

One of the victims died at the scene.


Cincinnati Mayor John Cranley said the gunman was "actively shooting innocent victims" and that it was a "horrific" scene.

ABC News and the Associated Press contributed to this report.
