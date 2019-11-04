4 displaced after 2-alarm structure fire in SF's Richmond District

SAN FRANCISCO -- Four people were displaced following a 2-alarm fire in the Central Richmond District early Monday morning, according to fire officials.

The fire at the structure, described as a large residential building with a commercial business on the first floor, was first reported at 5:09 a.m. at 5351 Geary Blvd., fire officials said. It was contained just after 6 a.m.

Officials said fire was located in the walls and attic of the structure. Tenants were commended for evacuating as fire crews didn't find any victims after a search of the building.

No further information is immediately available.
