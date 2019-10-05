4 homeless men attacked and killed in New York City

NEW YORK CITY -- Four men who are believed to be homeless were brutally attacked and killed Saturday in a New York City street rampage.

New York Police Department Detective Annette Shelton said that a fifth man remained in critical condition Saturday after also being struck with a long metal object that authorities recovered.

Police responded to a 911 call just before 2 a.m. as one assault was in progress in Manhattan's Chinatown neighborhood.

A 24-year-old suspect is in custody but has yet to be charged, the detective said.

The victims apparently were asleep when they were attacked in three different locations. The first died of blunt trauma to the head. A second man was attacked nearby but survived. He was taken to New York Downtown Hospital in critical condition.

The other three victims, attacked about a block away, also died of trauma to the head.

The New York Post published photos of two of the victims under a white sheet, one slumped in a blood-spattered doorway. The other lay under a sheet on the sidewalk.

The identities of the victims have not been released.

Authorities were investigating the motive for the killings.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
new york citynew york cityhomelessu.s. & worldnew york news
Copyright © 2019 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Search called off for woman swept away by ocean current in SF
SF residents help protect neighborhood from car break-ins
Best friend of taxi driver killed in Hwy 101 wrong-way crash talks about beloved friend
Berkeley elementary school could move 20 feet during earthquake 
Advocate cautiously optimistic after brain-controlled robotic suit help paralyzed man walk
Tips on landing a job during holiday hiring
PG&E notifying more than 12,000 NorCal customers about possible power shutoffs
Show More
Art exhibit in SF aims to right cultural wrong
Suzy Loftus appointed interim SF District Attorney
WATCH IN 60: Hardly Strictly security, college cheating scandal, Cupertino rampage suspect in court, Ghost Ship trial date set
Bay Area parent sentenced 5 months in college admissions scandal
Wrong-way driver: Tips to avoid a collision
More TOP STORIES News