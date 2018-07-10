4 horses killed, 3 buildings destroyed in Morgan Hill brush fire

EMBED </>More Videos

A vegetation fire in the area of Hale and Miramonte avenues near Morgan Hill in unincorporated Santa Clara County has grown to about 50 acres this afternoon, according to Cal Fire. (KGO-TV)

MORGAN HILL, Calif. (KGO) --
A vegetation fire in the area of Hale and Miramonte avenues near Morgan Hill in unincorporated Santa Clara County burned multiple buildings and claimed the lives of four horses.

Cal Fire spokeswoman Pam Temmermand said the fire is at 40 to 50 acres as of 2:30 p.m. and a mix of residential and outbuilding structures, like sheds and barns, are involved.

About 75 firefighters are responding to the blaze, Temmermand said.

Three outbuildings were destroyed.

San Jose firefighters are providing mutual aid and the fire has been contained.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
brush firefirewildfirefirefightersMorgan Hill
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
'Killing him is too easy': Golden State Killer victim reacts to trial
Man charged with murder in Mollie Tibbetts' death
Paul Manafort found guilty on 8 counts in fraud trial
A timeline of Mollie Tibbetts' disappearance
URGENT SEARCH: Man kidnapped from SoCal held for $2 million ransom, FBI says
Mollie Tibbetts' murder: What we know about the suspect
List of worst U.S. states for teen drivers who text and drive
Mollie Tibbetts: Everything we know about the case
Show More
3 men face over 1K counts each of sexually abusing animals
Man charged with biting golfer's finger off in brawl
Plane carrying Post Malone, 15 others makes emergency landing
Spoiled Apple store robbery ends with crooks captured
Fmr. Trump attorney Michael Cohen pleads guilty to campaign finance charges
More News