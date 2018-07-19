4 injured in explosion at Army depot in Pennsylvania

Four employees were injured Thursday in an explosion at the Letterkenny Army Depot in Chambersburg, Pennsylvania that resulted in a fire at the depot according to the U.S. Army."Four Letterkenny Army Depot employees were injured Thursday morning in an apparent explosion that resulted in a fire," said a statement from the U.S. Army's Aviation and Missile Command"The injured employees were transported to local medical facilities for treatment," said the statement. "The incident occurred in Bldg. 350, in a paint shop. The fire was contained and the depot has 100 percent accountability of its workforce."At a news conference Col. Stephen Ledbetter, the commander of the Letterkenny Army Depot said three of the injured were flown helicopter to hospitals in the Baltimore area. The fourth injured employee was transported by ambulance to a local hospital.Ledbetter said those patients who were airlifted sustained injuries he would "classify as serious." The workers' families have been notified.The Letterkenney Depot falls under the Army's Aviation and Missile Command and is used to maintain, modify and store tactical missiles and other weapons systems.Spread out over 18,000 acres the depot employs 3,600 employees making it the largest employer in Franklin County."The safety and well-being of our employees is our top priority," said . "And, the injured employees and their families are in our thoughts and prayers The Letterkenny Army Depot's Safety specialists are conducting an investigation into the cause of the incident, so we can determine what happened.The explosion and fire are under investigation.