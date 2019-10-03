4 dead, including 3 in taxi, after wrong-way crash on Highway 101 in San Francisco

By
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Four people were killed early this morning in a head-on collision on Highway 101 in San Francisco.

A cab driver was one of four people who died. His fellow co-workers at National Cab Company were shaken by the news as they prepared for their shifts this morning.

"I felt bad. I almost fainted. It really hurt me. It breaks my heart because why are these things happening," said cab driver Qasem Kazimi.

RELATED: Man arrested after allegedly driving wrong way across Bay Bridge

The taxi cab was hit head-on by a car going the wrong way on Highway 101. The crash happened on Northbound 101 North of Candlestick just past Paul Avenue. Officers knew there was someone driving the wrong way but couldn't catch up to the car. The CHP says the driver of the car was impaired.

"We did get multiple calls with multiple locations Northbound 101 at the 280 split. It is very possible it could've been traveling for quite some time," said CHP Officer Bert Diaz.

Investigators say the driver going the wrong way was a 34-year-old woman from Burlingame. The cab driver had two passengers, a 62-year-old man from Barrington, Illinois and a 57-year-old woman from Chicago. There were no survivors.

"At this time we are looking into whether seatbelts were being used within that taxi cab. It does appear one of the passengers was ejected due to the collision," said Officer Diaz.

The CHP says the cab driver was a 43-year-old man from San Carlos.

RELATED: Video appears to show car involved in deadly wrong-way crash on Hwy 101 in SF getting on freeway

"He was a really nice guy, hardworking guy, he came to work every day to provide for his wife and his family, his kids. He was a nice guy it's really sad," said Kazimi.

Kazimi says he has seen cars going the wrong way before, especially at night.

"I used to drive at nighttime but I don't drive at night anymore because it is getting really scary," he said.

Officers are looking into whether drugs or alcohol played a role in the crash. Officials have not released the names of those who died.

All lanes of the highway were closed until about 5 a.m., creating a huge backup. They opened two lanes by 5 a.m. and all lanes at 7 a.m.


Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
san franciscotraffic fatalitieschpwrong waysfpdcrash
Copyright © 2019 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Not just Ukraine, Trump now calls for China to probe Bidens
Sheriff: Fatal hit-and-run in Cupertino park was 'intentional, random'
Deal reached on Las Vegas shooting lawsuits
VIDEO: Bertha is a 'serial leaper' who loves apples
BART riders worry about loss of parking if El Cerrito station redeveloped
WATCH: Dog rescued by firefighters from well
WATCH IN 60: Best Bay Area suburbs, free SF museums, typing gap closing
Show More
Pelosi says Trump is 'scared' of impeachment inquiry
EXCLUSIVE: Tesla blames 5-year-old after finger crushed by Model X 'ice breaker'
Knife attack by employee at Paris police HQ kills 4 officers
Joe Biden in Bay Area for 2 fundraisers
San Jose launches new data-driven 'Social Progress Index' tool
More TOP STORIES News