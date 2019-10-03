stabbing

4 officers killed in knife attack at Paris police headquarters

PARIS -- A man armed with a knife attacked officers inside Paris police headquarters, killing at least four before he was fatally shot Thursday, a French police union official said.

It wasn't immediately clear how far the assailant got inside the building, which is located across the street from Notre Dame Cathedral.

Police union official Loic Travers said four police officers suffered fatal wounds and another officer shot the attacker "in a situation that appears to be self-defense."

The motives of the midday attack were not known.

Another police union official, Jean-Marc Bailleul, told French broadcaster BFM TV that information was still coming in but he understood the attacker was a police department employee.

French media reported that a staff member carried out the attack with a ceramic knife in part of the prefecture that is not open to the public.

The attack came a day after thousands of officers marched in Paris to protest low wages, long hours and increasing suicides in their ranks.

France's interior minister and the Paris prosecutor were on their way to the scene.

Extremists have repeatedly targeted French police in France in recent years. In 2017, a gunman opened fire on the Champs-Elysees boulevard, killing one officer before he was shot to death.

In 2016, an attack inspired by the Islamic State group killed a police officer and his companion, an administrator, at their home in front of their child.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
police officer killedpolice officer injuredu.s. & worldstabbing
Copyright © 2019 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
STABBING
Investigators leak messages from accused killer of Rome officer
Uber driver assaulted, teen stabbed in Mill Valley
Cellphone photos leaked of Bay Area suspect in death of Italian officer
EXCLUSIVE: Autopsy report in death of Italian police officer, Bay Area teens under arrest
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LIVE: 4 killed in wrong-way crash on Hwy 101 in SF
AccuWeather Forecast: Sunny, cooler afternoon
Palo Alto Airbnb owner robbed twice after crashing party in his own rental
EXCLUSIVE: Tesla blames 5-year-old after finger crushed by Model X 'ice breaker'
Local society of treasure hunting hobbyists will have to shutdown due to low interest
Study finds people are texting as fast as they type on a keyboard
EPA issues violation notice to San Francisco
Show More
SF restaurants opt to go 'virtual' as more local eateries close 
Key witness Keith Green murder trial says Li lied to police about disappearance
Effort to sell car stalled by old lien
Body found in Santa Cruz Mountains identified as kidnapped Bay Area tech executive: Sheriff
Emeryville car thief finds baby in backseat, abandons 4-month-old on sidewalk in Oakland
More TOP STORIES News