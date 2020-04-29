Community & Events

Newsom releases plan on reopening California; here's what experts say

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Governor Gavin Newsom shared details Tuesday about a four-stage plan to reopen California over the next several months. ABC7 News contributor Phil Matier and former communications director and current friend of Governor Gavin Newsom Nathan Ballard discuss his plan with ABC7's Kristen Sze.



If you have a question or comment about the coronavirus pandemic, submit yours via the form below or here.

Get the latest news, information and videos about the novel coronavirus pandemic here

RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
community & eventssan franciscosmall businesscoronavirusshelter in placecommunitycovid 19 outbreakcovid 19
Copyright © 2020 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
6 Bay Area counties agree to lift some shelter-in-place restrictions
COVID-19: Help, information and resources
New Bay Area studies investigate COVID-19 spread, protection from antibodies
$2 million worth of steaks to SF food banks, nonprofits
Alameda Food Bank sees 10x demand amid COVID-19 crisis
Newsom announces plan to deliver 'food boxes' to families
Trump says he won't extend social distancing guidelines
Show More
Time to rescan TV: ABC7 to change frequencies today
Coronavirus: Here's what goes into creating vaccine for COVID-19
Get the latest on the novel coronavirus pandemic here
SF Mayor Breed addresses Bay Area's revised shelter-in-place order amid pandemic
7 high-risk sex offenders released from SoCal jails
More TOP STORIES News