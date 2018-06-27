4 shot, 1 dead after shooting outside Oakland mini-mart

EMBED </>More Videos

Four people have been shot and one person has died after a shooting outside an Oakland mini-mart. (KGO-TV)

OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) --
A quadruple shooting at an East Oakland mini-mart has left one man dead and three wounded.

It happened around 5:30 p.m. at the corner of 89th Avenue and MacArthur Boulevard.

Oakland police say they arrived on the scene and found one man deceased. Officials say the three other victims have non-life-threatening injuries.

Witnesses describe a chaotic scene. "I see out (of) the corner of my eye, this guy is bleeding like crazy," said a witness who did not want to be identified. "And I made a U-turn and I went to try and help him out -- to stop the bleeding, but there were too many bullet wounds."

As of this time, no one has been arrested and Oakland police have not provided suspect descriptions.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
shootingOPDinvestigationcrimefatal shootinginvestigationspoliceOakland
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
'Killing him is too easy': Golden State Killer victim reacts to trial
Man charged with murder in Mollie Tibbetts' death
Former Santa Rita inmate describes giving birth in isolation cell
VIDEO: Good Samaritans save man, woman, dog from submerged car in Long Beach
San Francisco caterer feeding thousands of hungry, tired firefighters
Paul Manafort found guilty on 8 counts in fraud trial
VIDEO: Golden State Killer victim 'Absolutely would testify' if asked
Consumer Catch-up: Straw ban on governor's desk, FDA extends EpiPen expirations
Show More
A timeline of Mollie Tibbetts' disappearance
URGENT SEARCH: Man kidnapped from SoCal held for $2 million ransom, FBI says
Mollie Tibbetts' murder: What we know about the suspect
List of worst U.S. states for teen drivers who text and drive
Mollie Tibbetts: Everything we know about the case
More News