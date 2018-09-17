A total of 4 students in 3 separate cases in Brentwood and Antioch were hit by drivers headed eastbound this morning. Police believe the sun may have been a factor. @AntiochPolice pic.twitter.com/CJ3s0MqaP3 — Lyanne Melendez (@LyanneMelendez) September 17, 2018

Police in Antioch and Brentwood responded to several bizarre and scary traffic accidents involving students.Four students in three separate incidents were hit by drivers early Monday morning. Coincidentally, all of the drivers were headed eastbound and may have been blinded by the sun.A 10-year-old from Edna Hill Middle School was struck at this cross walk Monday morning not far from the school. "She was breathing," said Brentwood Police Dept.'s Sgt. Mark Louwerens. "She was unresponsive. Got her medical treatment and they airlifted her to UC Davis Medical Center."Police in Brentwood said the person in the car was driving eastbound and their vision may have been obscured by the sun. "This time of year, it's obviously a problem, a concern," Sgt. Louwerens said."As a parent, telling your child to make sure that you look both ways, that you get the attention of the driver before you cross the street," said parent Wendy Farabee.Similar accidents occurred in Antioch on the same day. The first accident happened at 7:15 a.m. A tenth-grader at Antioch High School was dropped off by a parent when she was hit in the crosswalk by a Toyota 4-Runner. The driver did not stop and drove off."The individual driver sped off but there were witnesses, including the parent of the young lady who was the victim," said Antioch High School Principal Louie Rocha.Police were able to identify the car and are now looking for the driver.Less than an hour later, two cousins were hit in the same crosswalk. This time the driver stopped to help. Police say the driver was blinded by the sun.All three of the Antioch students were injured, taken to the hospital, and released.Emails were sent out to parents asking them to talk to their children about the proper safety measures to take when crossing the street.Meanwhile, the school added staff at the crosswalks.Anyone with information on the whereabouts of the hit and run driver are being told to call Antioch police.