University of Idaho murder updates: More than 260 digital submissions sent to investigators in probe

Investigators in Idaho are asking the public to help identify a suspect or the murder weapon in the fatal stabbing of 4 University of Idaho students.

MOSCOW, Idaho -- Almost two weeks after the stabbing deaths of four University of Idaho students, police are still searching for clues and asking the public for help, CNN reported.

Investigators are reviewing more than 260 digital submissions -- including videos and photos -- by the public to an FBI link, the Moscow Police Department said Friday night.

Detectives are requesting all available videos, whether there appears to be motion and content or not, police said in a news release late Friday.

The four students -- Ethan Chapin, 20; Kaylee Goncalves, 21; Xana Kernodle, 20; and Madison Mogen, 21 -- were found stabbed to death in a Moscow home on November 13, and police still have not found a suspect or the murder weapon, believed to be a fixed-blade knife.

Goncalves and Mogen were at a sports bar the night of the murders, and Chapin and Kernodle were at a fraternity party. Two roommates were at the home when the four bodies were found. Police say they don't believe the roommates were involved in the murders.

"Detectives are also seeking additional tips and surveillance video of any unusual behavior on the night of November 12th into the early hours of November 13th while Kaylee and Madison were in downtown Moscow and while Ethan and Xana were at the Sigma Chi house," the release said. "Anyone who observed unusual behavior near these areas or has video surveillance is asked to submit their tips."

Investigators have sent 113 pieces of physical evidence they collected to the Idaho State Police crime lab for analysis, Moscow police said in the Friday update.

Police said earlier this week that they've combed through more than 1,000 tips and interviewed more than 150 people.

Idaho Gov. Brad Little has committed up to $1 million for expenses related to the ongoing investigation, Idaho State Police Col. Kedrick Wills said during a press conference earlier this week.

"Like all Idahoans, Governor Little is deeply saddened by the loss of these four bright and promising young lives," Wills said. "And he's making sure the State of Idaho provides all of the resources possible to ensure that the person or persons responsible for this are brought to justice."

More than 45 investigators from the FBI, state police and Moscow police are involved in the murder case.

Authorities have said they have not ruled out that more than one person may have been involved in the killings. Police believe the attack was targeted.

The murders are the first in Moscow since 2015 and have rattled the town and the university campus with 9,300 students. Some professors canceled classes last week. One wrote on social media he "can't in good conscience hold class" until police release more information or identify a suspect.

While students were on fall break this week, university President Scott Green sent a note to students and employees Tuesday about learning options. When classes resume, there will be two weeks left in the semester.

"Faculty have been asked to prepare in-person teaching and remote learning options so that each student can choose their method of engagement," he wrote. "Moving courses fully online is not preferred but may be necessary in limited situations."

While rumors surrounding the murders swirl through the town of about 25,000, police have said they will only release vetted information that does not hinder the investigation.

"There is speculation without factual backing, stoking community fears and spreading false facts" Friday's release stated. Police are encouraging the public to reference "official releases for accurate information and updated progress" on the investigation.

